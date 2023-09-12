Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

