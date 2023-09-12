Citigroup Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $52.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.