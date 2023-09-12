IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IonQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 51.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 153.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 145.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 476,370 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONQ stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

