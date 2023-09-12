IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
IONQ stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
