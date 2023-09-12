DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,265.50 ($65.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.60) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.73) to GBX 6,520 ($81.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

DCC stock opened at GBX 4,434 ($55.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,380.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,558.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,100 ($63.82).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

