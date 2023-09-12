DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,265.50 ($65.89).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.60) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.73) to GBX 6,520 ($81.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCC
DCC Price Performance
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.