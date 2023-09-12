Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $7.30

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,605 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

