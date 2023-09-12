Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRSH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.