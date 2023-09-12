First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.62.

FSLR stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average is $196.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

