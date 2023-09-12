ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

ABM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

