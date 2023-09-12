Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

NYSE PL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

