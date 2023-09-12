DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.79.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

