Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.