BMO Capital Markets Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

