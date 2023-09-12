JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

