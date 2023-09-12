Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

