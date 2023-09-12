G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

