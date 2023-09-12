Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

