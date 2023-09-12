Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $4.90 at Citigroup

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

PL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

