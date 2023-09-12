RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.44.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.32. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,310,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

