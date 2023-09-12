Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.08.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$72.10 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$54.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.98. The firm has a market cap of C$69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.