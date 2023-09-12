Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

