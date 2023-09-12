BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$143.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.00.

BRP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$100.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$80.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

