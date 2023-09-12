Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.64.

GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

