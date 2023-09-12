BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$140.00.

DOO stock opened at C$100.01 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$80.87 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.2407407 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

