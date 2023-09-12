Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

