CIBC Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$17.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Transcontinental Stock Down 2.4 %
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
