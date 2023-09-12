Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.