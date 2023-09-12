Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

