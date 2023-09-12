Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

