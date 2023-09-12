Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH opened at $22.23 on Friday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 129.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.