AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Hold Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

