JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.01 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

