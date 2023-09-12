Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $15.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 0.3 %

CDMO stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.96 million, a P/E ratio of -269.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $103,688.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,673.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $103,688.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,673.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,139 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 275,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.