Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,376 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

