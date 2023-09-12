Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IVAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.59. Intevac has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intevac by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

