G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 378,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

