BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.