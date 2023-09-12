Credit Suisse Group Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,915 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.79) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.04) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Investec raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 819,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

