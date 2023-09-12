G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.