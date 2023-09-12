William Blair Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCW. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,409 shares of company stock worth $10,117,122. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

