Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $540.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $564.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.33 and a 200-day moving average of $437.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.