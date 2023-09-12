Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.