G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 378,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $694,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

