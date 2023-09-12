Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $305.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $273.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

