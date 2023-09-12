Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.51.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

