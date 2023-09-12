Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Trex stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

