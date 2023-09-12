Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDS. TheStreet downgraded Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

PDS opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $937.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.43. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

