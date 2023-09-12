Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

