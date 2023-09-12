Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.27.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$598.76 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9262295 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,274.00. 20.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

