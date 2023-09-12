Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.13 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2819333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

