Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.08.

TSE ATD opened at C$72.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$54.12 and a 12 month high of C$72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

